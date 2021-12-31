Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

New Tennessee law requires licensed hair professionals to take anti-domestic violence training

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., TN. (WAFF) - The upcoming new year, comes with a new law for cosmetologists in Tennessee, that could have a major impact on peoples’ lives.

Licensed hair professionals have two years to complete the one hour, mandatory training.
Licensed hair professionals have two years to complete the one hour, mandatory training.(WAFF)

Many people share a lot of their lives with their hairstylists.

“I don’t want to say that we’re therapists, but a lot of our clients who come in every week, or two weeks, or six weeks, you know, they kind of confide in us. We know about their family, we know about their kids, we know about all the things going on in their life.”

But not everything hair stylists see and hear is a good thing.

Sandy Holdmeyer, a stylist at Shear Frenzy Salon and Spa in downtown Fayetteville, says she’s had clients in the past where she has seen signs of physical abuse.

“I’ve had a client before that I’ve asked questions because every time she came in here, there was something new. I have asked before, you know are you ok,” Holdmeyer said.

State lawmakers hope a new law taking effect in Tennessee on January 1, 2022 will help.

All certified cosmetologists and barbers in the state will have to take an anti-domestic violence training course. This does not make cosmetologists mandatory reporters of abuse, but it teaches them how to direct their clients to the right resources.

Holdmeyer believes this is a very good thing.

“I’m glad we’re getting this training, therefore I know how to approach it in a better way. And that way, if I need to help somebody I can,” she said.

The online course is one hour long and is free.

Cosmetologists can start accessing it in the new year.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
Left to right: Grace Barnes, Elaina Cook
Deputies locate missing Lincoln County teens safe
Rainsville Tornado Damage
Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

Latest News

State troopers, local law enforcement will have heavy presence on roads New Year’s Eve
Memorial Parkway
Man killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
ADPH’s Risk Indicator Map shows all 67 counties have a high COVID level of community transmission
Tornado damage in Rainsville
Residents respond to EF-1 tornado in Rainsville