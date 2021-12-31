New Tennessee law requires licensed hair professionals to take anti-domestic violence training

LINCOLN CO., TN. (WAFF) - The upcoming new year, comes with a new law for cosmetologists in Tennessee, that could have a major impact on peoples’ lives.

Licensed hair professionals have two years to complete the one hour, mandatory training. (WAFF)

Many people share a lot of their lives with their hairstylists.

“I don’t want to say that we’re therapists, but a lot of our clients who come in every week, or two weeks, or six weeks, you know, they kind of confide in us. We know about their family, we know about their kids, we know about all the things going on in their life.”

But not everything hair stylists see and hear is a good thing.

Sandy Holdmeyer, a stylist at Shear Frenzy Salon and Spa in downtown Fayetteville, says she’s had clients in the past where she has seen signs of physical abuse.

“I’ve had a client before that I’ve asked questions because every time she came in here, there was something new. I have asked before, you know are you ok,” Holdmeyer said.

State lawmakers hope a new law taking effect in Tennessee on January 1, 2022 will help.

All certified cosmetologists and barbers in the state will have to take an anti-domestic violence training course. This does not make cosmetologists mandatory reporters of abuse, but it teaches them how to direct their clients to the right resources.

Holdmeyer believes this is a very good thing.

“I’m glad we’re getting this training, therefore I know how to approach it in a better way. And that way, if I need to help somebody I can,” she said.

The online course is one hour long and is free.

Cosmetologists can start accessing it in the new year.

