HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Thursday night in a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville police, the man was hit and killed near the Whataburger on Memorial Parkway. WAFF 48 is working to get more details on this incident.

