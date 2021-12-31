LIVE UPDATES: Alabama leads 10-3 over Cincinnati in College Football Playoff semifinal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Watch tonight’s news at 9 p.m. for a full recap from WAFF’s Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers.

FIRST-QUARTER

Cincy wins the toss and defers. The opening kick went for a touchback at 2:41 p.m. central.

Slade Bolden scores the first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard reception thrown by Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Tide leads 7-0 with 9:51 to go in the First Quarter

After nearly a five-minute drive, Cincinnati stalls out in the red zone. 33-yard field goal is good for Cincy’s Cole Smith.

Tide leads 7-3 with 4:52 to go in the First Quarter

The quarter ends with Bama driving into the red zone. It will be fourth down for the Tide when the Second Quarter begins.

END OF QUARTER: Tide leads 7-3

18 of Alabama’s 23 plays were run plays in the first quarter.#CFBPlayoff — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) December 31, 2021

SECOND-QUARTER

Tide opens the quarter with a successful 26-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

Tide leads 10-3 with 14:56 to go in the half.

Cincy punts for the first time. Alabama takes over with 12:50 to go in the half.

Alabama punts right back to the Bearcats. Just over 11:00 to go in the half.

With 9:44 to go until halftime, Cincy punts again. Alabama takes over inside the 10.

With 4:47 to go in the half, Will Reichard missed a field goal attempt keeping the score 10-3 in favor of Alabama.

The Tide strikes deep. Bryce Young goes 44-yards to Brooks for the TD.

Tide leads 17-3 with 1:36 to go in the half.

STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.