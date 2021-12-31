Kitchen Cops: Bridge Street Struggles Continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of low scores, three Bridge Street restaurants got one final chance for redemption in 2021. Two showed modest improvements, a third did not.

Connor’s posted two shockingly low scores recently - a 65 in September and a 76 in October. Inspectors were back the week before Christmas and found things had improved. The new score of 81 is still not dazzling, but it is going in the right direction. This time, inspectors found lettuce and tomatoes at the wrong temperature, dirty dishes stored with clean ones and cracks in some storage containers which can both put plastic bits in food, and create entry points for pests.

Texas de Brazil never had scores as low as Connor’s, but it’s 76 in October still raised some eyebrows. It also improved it’s score to 81, after being cited for dirty cups, fish at the wrong temperature and problems with the hot water in the restrooms.

The lowest score of the week comes from the Moe’s Southwestern Grill at Bridge Street. It actually fell from an 82 on it’s most recent inspection to a 73 this time out. The health department wrote it up for chicken, beef and mushrooms at the wrong temperature, dirty dishes mixed in with clean ones, cracked containers and employees washing dishes in lukewarm water. There was also an issue of some employees not having safety certification paperwork.

Elsewhere in Madison County, Ol’ Heidelberg on University Drive scores a 75 due to food temperature problems with salad items, black residue in the ice machine and not enough sanitizer in the dishwasher.

Viet Cuisine on Jordan Lane gets a 78 because of a lack of paper towels at sinks and a dirty ice machine.

Checkers on University gets a 79 after being written up for not having enough sanitizer in the dishwashing sink, and multiple food temperature issues.

