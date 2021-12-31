First Alert Weather Day for New Year’s Day 2022; Foggy, breezy, and warm final day to 2021

Happy Friday and happy final day of 2021!

We are starting off New Year’s Eve with some spotty fog once again this morning. However, it isn’t impacting everyone. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, while some may see a few isolated showers. Temperatures are in the mid-50s for most neighborhoods, but more warmth is on the way this afternoon. Scattered storms will be back in the middle of the day as a warm front pushes through from the south. That front will supply some warmth for the afternoon with highs likely climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some storms may be strong this afternoon, but the greater risk is to our north into Tennessee.

Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to another threat at strong and severe storms. Right now, our main threats are damaging straightline wind gusts of 60-70 MPH & the potential for a few intense tornadoes. Hail will also be a threat along with flash flooding. The timeline for the worst storms will begin during the early afternoon Saturday, ending before midnight into Sunday. Wind, before the storms, for Saturday will likely be gusting at 20 to 40 mph, and if the sun starts to shine, we could see temperatures make the mid, possibly upper, 70s, .

Rain will linger into Sunday once the wave of strong storm moves through and from there we will see a big drop in temperatures for Sunday afternoon. It could be cold enough to see some snowflakes late Sunday, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures Monday morning will likely be into the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

