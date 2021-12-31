First Alert Weather Day Saturday: A breakdown of your timeline and impacts for New Year’s Day severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, New Year’s Day, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for the potential at strong and severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center's Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, January 1st, 2022 highlights North Alabama in an Enhanced Risk. (WAFF 48)

We put the First Alert out for this potential on Monday afternoon. Overnight Thursday into Friday the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Tennessee Valley in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe storms Saturday. The 48 Weather Team is in agreement with this threat increasing. Weather models are starting to come into agreement that parameters will be robust enough to lead to the potential at some significant strong and severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening, but there is still some uncertainty. Below you can find a breakdown of the timeline of these storms, the impacts, and what could impact our storm chances.

Severe Storm Impacts & Threats for Saturday, January 1st, 2022 in North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee (WAFF 48)

Impacts: While all forms of severe weather will be possible Saturday, there are a few hazards that pose a greater threat. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph winds and tornadoes, some of which may be strong and violent, are the two primary concerns. Embedded tornadoes will be a concern later in the evening inside the squall line that moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire Tennessee Valley as an area with greater probability of strong & violent tornadoes of EF2 -EF5 intensity. While not as great of a concern, these storms will be capable of producing large hail. The severe criteria for hail is any stone 1 inch in diameter or larger, which is equivalent to the size of a quarter.

Potential rain totals along with the threat for flash flooding during Saturday's storms. (WAFF 48)

In addition to those hazards, we will have the threat of flash flooding. The Huntsville Airport has already recorded 1.5 inches of rain this week, but some other communities have seen an estimated 4 to 6 inches of rain. We could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain with Saturday’s storms which will just increase the potential for flooding for some areas. Some communities could see locally heavier amounts inside stronger storms. The flooding potential will drastically increase if storms train/traverse over the same areas for an extended period of time. In the photos above, you can see the potential for rainfall and the Weather Prediction Center’s forecast for potential flash flooding.

Saturday, January 1st, 2022's Severe Storm Timeline (WAFF 48)

Timeline: The morning should start off warm and breezy across the Valley, but we will see a few isolated showers and storms to start. These will not be severe, but they could influence the afternoon storms. The timing for concern will open up around or just after 2 PM for areas along and west of I-65 and I-565. There will be two different parts to the threat. The first threat will be for individual cells developing out ahead of the main cold front and driving line. These will have the potential to develop into supercells which pose the greater risk for strong tornadoes. This will also be the better hail threat. These cells could form as early as 2 PM for areas along and west of I-65 into Northwest Alabama. These will be an issue from roughly 2 PM to 7 or 8 PM. This will likely be in moving from the southwest to the northeast.

A breakdown of future radar on what might develop Saturday afternoon (WAFF 48)

The second piece or part to the threat will develop to our west. These super cell storms may merge into a line or join an already developed line of storms ahead of the cold front. This will at some point become a squall line of storms which will race west to east. This will begin in the Shoals and Northwest Alabama as early at 5 or 6 PM and race east quickly. The line could be moving at 50+ mph at times as it speeds across the Valley. This is when the threat turns more into a straight-line wind threat. This line of storms will likely move out of Northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain between 9 PM & Midnight. It will all depend on what time these storms start.

What Needs to Happen: Just like baking a cake or a meal at home, you need the correct atmospheric ingredients to come together for storms, especially severe storms, to develop. There are a lot of factors or “ingredients” that we meteorologists look at when forecasting severe weather, but the four main elements are S.L.I.M. which stands for Shear, Lift, Instability, and Moisture. There will be an ample amount of moisture for these storms, as well as shear with strong winds from the south and a strong jet stream both at the low and mid levels. Lift should be there with boundaries moving through, but that could be limited if temperatures stay cooler.

If we stay cloudy or see more intense showers during the morning and midday hours, that could limit our daytime heating which also inhibits instability development. However, it does, at this time, look like we will see some sunshine at times during the day on Saturday which will allow temperatures to warm into at east the mid-70s. If that is the case, we should have am ample amount of instability for severe storms to develop. Below is a picture showing our projected/forecasted “CAPE” which stands for Convective Available Potential Energy. The higher these values are, the more likely storms will be strong if they develop. As you can see, values are well above the “500 J/KG” threshold that is usually needed for severe storms to develop.

A look at potential C.A.P.E. values for Saturday afternoon. Convective Available Potential Energy. (WAFF 48)

Another thing to think about is that there are still outdoor decorations up right now due to the holiday season. If you are a family/household with those yard inflatables today may be a good day to take those down if you haven’t already. An additional note, being that this is the holiday season some of you may be visiting town or may have family from out of town who don’t have knowledge or an understanding of our area and severe weather. You yourself may have also just moved to North Alabama and may not be as familiar with the area. Below are are few tips and reminders on what you need to do on a day with severe weather, as well as a map to help YOU! Knowing which county & city you’re in as well as other cities/counties near you, could help keep you safe Saturday.

Severe weather tips and reminders as well as a map of our coverage area. Knowing where you are at or staying will help you if warnings are issued. (WAFF 48)

