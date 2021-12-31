Decatur man arrested on arson charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man accused of starting a fire inside a home on Thursday is facing an arson charge.

According to the Decatur Police Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of 7th Ave NW. Officers say the Deputy Fire Marshal determined the fire started in a bedroom. During the course of the investigation, Charles Louis Shaw, 33, was identified as the suspect.

Officers tell WAFF the suspect allegedly assaulted a family member at the time of the fire. DPD says the victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transported to UAB.

Decatur police arrested and charged Shaw with first-degree arson. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation.

