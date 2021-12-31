Alabama wins 27-6 over Cincinnati
FIRST-QUARTER
Cincy wins the toss and defers. The opening kick went for a touchback at 2:41 p.m. central.
Slade Bolden scores the first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard reception thrown by Heisman winner Bryce Young.
Tide leads 7-0 with 9:51 to go in the First Quarter
After nearly a five-minute drive, Cincinnati stalls out in the red zone. 33-yard field goal is good for Cincy’s Cole Smith.
Tide leads 7-3 with 4:52 to go in the First Quarter
The quarter ends with Bama driving into the red zone. It will be fourth down for the Tide when the Second Quarter begins.
END OF QUARTER: Tide leads 7-3
SECOND-QUARTER
Tide opens the quarter with a successful 26-yard field goal from Will Reichard.
Tide leads 10-3 with 14:56 to go in the half.
Cincy punts for the first time. Alabama takes over with 12:50 to go in the half.
Alabama punts right back to the Bearcats. Just over 11:00 to go in the half.
With 9:44 to go until halftime, Cincy punts again. Alabama takes over inside the 10.
With 4:47 to go in the half, Will Reichard missed a field goal attempt keeping the score 10-3 in favor of Alabama.
The Tide strikes deep. Bryce Young goes 44-yards to Brooks for the TD.
Tide leads 17-3 with 1:36 to go in the half.
Alabama takes the 17-3 lead to the half.
THIRD-QUARTER
The Bearcats open the half with the ball on the 25.
After a 5 minute drive, Cincy kicker Cole Smith’s FG is good.
Tide holds the lead 17-6 with under 10 to go in the Third Quarter.
Alabama stalls and punts it away. Bearcats take over with just over 7 mins to go in the Third Quarter.
Bearcats punt it back to Alabama, but Bryce Young throws an interception on the next drive.
Cincy has it on the 44-yard line with 4:46 to go in the Third.
The interception results in no momentum for the Bearcats. Cincy punts again. Alabama has it with 2:54 to go in the Third.
Alabama has the ball as the quarter ends.
Tide takes the 17-6 lead to Fourth.
FOURTH-QUARTER
Bryce Young to Latu for a 9-yard Touchdown.
Tide extends the lead 24-6.
Bryce Young breaks the single-season passing record. He now has over 4,500 yards.
With 6:20 to go, Will Reichard is successful with another Field Goal.
Tide leads 27-6.
FINAL: 27-6 Alabama wins!
Tide will take on tonight’s winner of the UGA vs Michigan game.
