Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Alabama wins 27-6 over Cincinnati

No. 4 UC vs No. 1 Alabama
No. 4 UC vs No. 1 Alabama(WXIX)
By Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Watch tonight’s news at 9 p.m. for a full recap from WAFF’s Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers.

FIRST-QUARTER

Cincy wins the toss and defers. The opening kick went for a touchback at 2:41 p.m. central.

Slade Bolden scores the first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard reception thrown by Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Tide leads 7-0 with 9:51 to go in the First Quarter

After nearly a five-minute drive, Cincinnati stalls out in the red zone. 33-yard field goal is good for Cincy’s Cole Smith.

Tide leads 7-3 with 4:52 to go in the First Quarter

The quarter ends with Bama driving into the red zone. It will be fourth down for the Tide when the Second Quarter begins.

END OF QUARTER: Tide leads 7-3

SECOND-QUARTER

Tide opens the quarter with a successful 26-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

Tide leads 10-3 with 14:56 to go in the half.

Cincy punts for the first time. Alabama takes over with 12:50 to go in the half.

Alabama punts right back to the Bearcats. Just over 11:00 to go in the half.

With 9:44 to go until halftime, Cincy punts again. Alabama takes over inside the 10.

With 4:47 to go in the half, Will Reichard missed a field goal attempt keeping the score 10-3 in favor of Alabama.

The Tide strikes deep. Bryce Young goes 44-yards to Brooks for the TD.

Tide leads 17-3 with 1:36 to go in the half.

Alabama takes the 17-3 lead to the half.

THIRD-QUARTER

The Bearcats open the half with the ball on the 25.

After a 5 minute drive, Cincy kicker Cole Smith’s FG is good.

Tide holds the lead 17-6 with under 10 to go in the Third Quarter.

Alabama stalls and punts it away. Bearcats take over with just over 7 mins to go in the Third Quarter.

Bearcats punt it back to Alabama, but Bryce Young throws an interception on the next drive.

Cincy has it on the 44-yard line with 4:46 to go in the Third.

The interception results in no momentum for the Bearcats. Cincy punts again. Alabama has it with 2:54 to go in the Third.

Alabama has the ball as the quarter ends.

Tide takes the 17-6 lead to Fourth.

FOURTH-QUARTER

Bryce Young to Latu for a 9-yard Touchdown.

Tide extends the lead 24-6.

Bryce Young breaks the single-season passing record. He now has over 4,500 yards.

With 6:20 to go, Will Reichard is successful with another Field Goal.

Tide leads 27-6.

FINAL: 27-6 Alabama wins!

Tide will take on tonight’s winner of the UGA vs Michigan game.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Parkway
Man killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville
Rainsville Tornado Damage
Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening
Saturday, New Year's Day, is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: A breakdown of your timeline and impacts for New Year’s Day severe weather
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
ADPH’s Risk Indicator Map shows all 67 counties have a high COVID level of community transmission

Latest News

CFB: Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats in "Jerry World"
CFB: Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats in "Jerry World"
Fanfare at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Alabama fans share excitement about Cotton Bowl Classic
Big Al
Big Al: The history behind UA's mascot
The Tide blocks out the noise ahead of college football playoffs
The Tide blocks out the noise ahead of college football playoffs