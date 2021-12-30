Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening

Around 8:25pm Wednesday evening a confirmed tornado moved through the Powell, Fyffe, and Rainsville communities in Dekalb county along a line of storms.

Tornado confirmed north side of Rainsville. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/MhPJFzXPXH — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 30, 2021

A radar debris signature confirmed that a tornado had moved through the Rainsville area creating damage as it moved across HWY-35.

Rainsville Tornado Damage (WAFF 48)

We have received and seen several reports of damage to local businesses and buildings in the Dekalb county area. Emergency Managers in the area have already begun assessment of the destruction and the National Weather Service in Huntsville is sending a crew to survey damage from the storm later Thursday.

