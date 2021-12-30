Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening

Rainsville Tornado Damage
Rainsville Tornado Damage(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner and Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Around 8:25pm Wednesday evening a confirmed tornado moved through the Powell, Fyffe, and Rainsville communities in Dekalb county along a line of storms.

A radar debris signature confirmed that a tornado had moved through the Rainsville area creating damage as it moved across HWY-35.

Rainsville Tornado Damage
Rainsville Tornado Damage(WAFF 48)

We have received and seen several reports of damage to local businesses and buildings in the Dekalb county area. Emergency Managers in the area have already begun assessment of the destruction and the National Weather Service in Huntsville is sending a crew to survey damage from the storm later Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
Left to right: Grace Barnes, Elaina Cook
Deputies locate missing Lincoln County teens safe
storm shelter
Storm shelter list for North Alabama
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

Latest News

Foggy & warm start today with storms moving back in late week
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Foggy & warm start today with storms moving back in late week
10 Day forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day