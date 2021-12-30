Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Storm damage in Winfield

Winfield storm damage
Winfield storm damage(Dustin Carter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms caused serious damage in Winfield Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Winfield was hit by storms. Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

From Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson:

Storm damage has been reported in the City of Winfield. Emergency crews are on the scene assessing the damage at this time. We can report, several trees and powerlines are down making some roads impassable and hazardous. Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson requests everyone stay clear from the area to allow emergency personnel to work. Neighboring law enforcement and emergency medical personnel have responded and are assisting. Please do not tie up emergency lines for non-emergency calls for service at this time. We will continue to send updates as they become available.

Chief Burleson says most of the structural damage was in the downtown Winfield area with roofs laying in the road, and buildings with walls collapsed.

The Chief also said they already had a report of some folks looting a business. No arrests were made.

The Chief said, “If you don’t have to come down here don’t. There are lines down, glass in the road, nails. It’s dangerous, if you don’t have to be here.”

Winfield Mayor Randy Price said he is thankful there were no serious injuries. He said about 100 people used the area storm shelter, and they are also okay.

Price said he is grateful to all the local municipalities that reached out and offered help.

Business owner and Winfield resident Dawn Guin said she lost the roof and windows to her building. Her home is okay.

Caption
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(WBRC)
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Donna Davis)
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Donna Davis)
Storm damage in Winfield
Storm damage in Winfield(Alison Spann)
Storm damage in Winfield
Storm damage in Winfield(Alison Spann)
Damage along a main intersection in Winfield
Damage along a main intersection in Winfield(Marla Minter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
Left to right: Grace Barnes, Elaina Cook
Deputies locate missing Lincoln County teens safe
Rainsville Tornado Damage
Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

Latest News

Memorial Parkway
Man killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
ADPH’s Risk Indicator Map shows all 67 counties have a high COVID level of community transmission
Tornado damage in Rainsville
Residents respond to EF-1 tornado in Rainsville
Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital Health System updates visitation guidelines due to COVID surge