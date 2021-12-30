Huntsville man charged with assault in Decatur

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is behind bars Thursday afternoon after a stabbing incident in Morgan County.

Deputies say, Patrick Dewayne Vaughn, 39, was charged with second-degree assault after deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Huckaby Bridge Road on Dec. 27. Investigators located a male victim suffering from a cut in his face; he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Vaughn at the scene. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

