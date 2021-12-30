Deals
Huntsville man charged with assault in Decatur

Patrick Dwayne Vaughn
Patrick Dwayne Vaughn(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is behind bars Thursday afternoon after a stabbing incident in Morgan County.

Deputies say, Patrick Dewayne Vaughn, 39, was charged with second-degree assault after deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Huckaby Bridge Road on Dec. 27. Investigators located a male victim suffering from a cut in his face; he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Vaughn at the scene. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

