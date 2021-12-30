Deals
Huntsville Hospital Health System updates visitation guidelines due to COVID surge

Huntsville Hospital
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases the Huntsville Hospital Health System is limiting patient visitation.

According to HH, their restricted visitation guidelines will be implemented effective Friday, Dec. 31.

Requirements for visitors to enter are below:

  • Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID
  • Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell OR not have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days.
  • Check in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check in with the nurse’s station before entering the patient room.
  • Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently

In addition to Huntsville Hospital, several other hospitals/medical centers in the Huntsville Hospital Health System are implementing new visitation policies including Marshall Medical Centers, Madison Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

For more information on updated visitation policies click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

