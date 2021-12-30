Foggy & warm start today with storms moving back in late week

Happy Thursday! A drier start today but we still have an active end to the week.

The boundary has moved to the south cutting off our chances at rain for most of the Valley. There are still some isolated rain chances this morning, but we are not going to see anything like yesterday. Fog has developed in the wake of last night’s storms and that could cause some issues for your morning ride to work. The rest of the day should bring a mix of sun and clouds, which will also allow for some warmth again this afternoon. Temperatures today will be back near the upper 60s and some communities will crack the 70s. Wind will be breezy at times today, turning from the northwest to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and storms will ramp back up on Friday as a warm front pushes through the area. This will bring scattered storms through the day along with more wind and warmth. Some storms may be strong, but there is a better chance at another severe weather threat this weekend. Highs Friday will be back into the low to mid 70s.

We have put the First Alert out for Saturday for that threat at strong and severe storms. Right now, it looks as though all forms of severe weather will be possible as this moves in. We will have a much clearer look at the threat and a clearer timeline as we get closer to the weekend so keep checking back. Once the storm moves through, we will see a big drop in temperatures to start next week. Some spots may fall into the teens by early next week.

