First Alert Forecast
The threat for severe weather has ended tonight. A few showers remain possible overnight and very early Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be quiet with highs in the 60s. Rain chances return late Friday ahead of a warm front. Strong to severe storms will return Saturday afternoon. Stay weather alert into the weekend. Colder weather will move in throughout the day on Sunday. Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
