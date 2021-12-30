Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

The threat for severe weather has ended tonight. A few showers remain possible overnight and very early Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be quiet with highs in the 60s. Rain chances return late Friday ahead of a warm front. Strong to severe storms will return Saturday afternoon. Stay weather alert into the weekend. Colder weather will move in throughout the day on Sunday. Brad Travis
10 Day forecast
10 Day forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
Storm Threats
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in Tennessee Valley
First Alert Weather Day in Tennessee Valley
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts
Team coverage - First Alert Weather Forecasts
Team coverage - First Alert Weather Forecasts