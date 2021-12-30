Deals
Crime Stoppers: Grinch steals from Huntsville home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas has passed, but there is still a Grinch out there that needs to return items to someone in Huntsville. If you can spot him, you can earn some extra cash.

This week the Crime Stoppers is hoping to get a break about a recent break-in. If you tip them off, you could qualify for a four-figure payday. And, they could bring a burglar to justice.

Police say the crime happened five days before Christmas on Shepherd Drive in Huntsville. Officers tell us, this thief kicked in the back door of a house. No one was home. He’s definitely on Santa’s naughty list after police say he took tools, electronics and building materials.

Police need your help finding, Harvey Louis Thompson, he is facing an assault charge for allegedly fighting a nurse while receiving treatment in the ER.

Police need your help finding, Chaddrick Martell Maclin. He is accused of robbing someone for more than $3,000 at a Motel.

Jason David Sevigny needs to answer to police for allegedly stealing a phone that someone laid down on a park bench.

Convicted sex offender, Eddie James Hendricks, needs to answer to police for allegedly not registering with local law enforcement after being released from prison.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips.

