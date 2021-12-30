Deals
2 injured after dump truck crashes into home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a dump truck crashed into a Russellville home.

According to the Franklin County EMA Mary Glass, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Residents who were inside the home at the time of the crash were injured and transported to a hospital. It has not yet been determined if the truck driver will be charged.

Mary Glass said a dump truck ran into a home on County Road 75 completely destroying it. Glass says first responders located the residents who were taken to the hospital. She added the victims were responsive as they left the home. Crews then turned off the power and gas because there was a gas leak.

Dump truck crashes into Russellville home
Dump truck crashes into Russellville home(WAFF)

Glass says that this has never happened here but she’s glad it wasn’t worse.

“We’re very blessed because it wasn’t the worst outcome of what it is,” said Glass. “The house is destroyed, it’s totally destroyed, but you know that can be replaced.”

WAFF 48 is working to learn more details about this crash. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

