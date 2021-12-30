2 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into home
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a Russellville home.
According to the Franklin County EMA, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Residents who were inside the home at the time of the crash were injured and transported to a hospital. It has not yet been determined if the truck driver will be charged.
WAFF 48 is told the home is a total loss. There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.
