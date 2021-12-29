UNA police officer sues school for discrimination

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A University of North Alabama police officer is suing the school for discrimination, according to federal court documents released earlier this month.

The documents allege university police officer Shequanda Lee Jenkins was discriminated against based on her gender by the university’s police force. The court documents state she is paid less than almost all other officers even though she has more years of experience other than the chief and one other officer.

The lawsuit states several incidents to support this claim. In May 2018, Jenkins was demoted by the former police chief which resulted in a pay reduction. Even now with a different police chief, she is still receiving her reduced pay making her pay even less than her male coworkers.

In a different incident, Jenkins applied for a promotion in June 2020 that would see her moved to the rank of sergeant. This promotion was denied by the police chief and a male officer with less experience than Jenkins was given the position instead, according to the documents. A separate similar incident occurred around the same time and she was again denied the promotion and again a less qualified male officer was chosen instead of her, the lawsuit states.

Jenkins is asking for the promotion she applied for, all back pay for the past three years and other costs.

