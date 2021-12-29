Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Storm Threats
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
New luxury apartment options available in Huntsville
New luxury apartments available in northwest Huntsville
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Here's how you can prepare for severe weather today.
Have a severe weather plan
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount