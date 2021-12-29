Deals
Police searching for wanted suspect

The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for eight outstanding warrants.
The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for eight outstanding warrants.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for eight outstanding warrants.

Kayla Lynn Green was last seen in Bridgeport, according to police.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at (256) 259-1295. You can also send them a private message on Facebook by following this link.

Name: Kayla Lynn Green Last known location: Bridgeport, AL The person depicted here is wanted for 8 outstanding warrants...

Posted by Hollywood Police Department on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

