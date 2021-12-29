Police searching for wanted suspect
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for eight outstanding warrants.
Kayla Lynn Green was last seen in Bridgeport, according to police.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at (256) 259-1295. You can also send them a private message on Facebook by following this link.
