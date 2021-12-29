Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

One man dead after Cullman County wreck

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Cullman County.

ALEA says Anthony Daniel, 20, was fatally injured when the truck he was driving collided with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Alabama 67 six miles southwest of Arab.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries

Latest News

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Lawrence County murder suspect has first court appearance
The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League needs donations.
Shelters experience post-holiday uptick in people bringing in pets
A look at the latest gas prices across Alabama.
The latest gas prices in the Tennessee Valley
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder