One man dead after Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Cullman County.

ALEA says Anthony Daniel, 20, was fatally injured when the truck he was driving collided with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Alabama 67 six miles southwest of Arab.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

