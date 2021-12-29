New skate park rolling into Cullman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new skate park is coming to Cullman. City leaders say this is because of all the growth from the last few years. City council president Jenny Folsom says she wants to bring in more recreational options for Cullman’s new and existing residents.

The skatepark will be front and center. It’ll be on one of Cullman’s main roads, 2nd Road, between Depot Park and the Cullman Police Station.

Spohn Associates Architectural Design Firm will be designing the park. They have a personal connection to the area. The national company’s president, Eric Spohn, lives in Cullman County and his son is an avid skater.

Folsom leaders say in addition to professional input, they’ll also be surveying the community to get their input. “We’re gonna involve the skateboarders, what they like, the best facilities they’ve seen across the U.S. and try and come up with a design that works for Cullman.”

She says there’s no exact timeline just yet but they do expect to see a preliminary design in about two months. That’s when they’ll discuss the price.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.