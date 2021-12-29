A mixed-income development set to replace Butler Terrace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new development for mixed-income housing is coming to Huntsville. It’s set to replace the Butler Terrace and Lowe Mill area. It’s on Governors Dr. west of downtown Huntsville.

Map of location for upcoming mixed-income community (City of Huntsville)

There will be about 1,000 units total. 60% will be at market rate, run by landlords. The rest will be under the direction of Huntsville’s Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City leaders say they want this to be an extension of downtown. In addition to new housing, they want to bring in more shopping and recreation opportunities.

This is part of the federal program, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. In 2019, the city of Huntsville was one of four cities to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $1.3 million to “transform neighborhoods of extreme poverty into functioning, sustainable mixed-income communities.”

Many people have been calling to make Butler Terraces safe for the people who live there. Some report dangerous conditions that they believe gave them serious illnesses. High levels of radon were found inside the public housing complex just a year and a half ago. Radon is an odorless, colorless, tasteless and invisible gas and the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Now, city leaders are replacing the buildings. “Huntsville Housing Authority approached us, they had aging residential communities like Butler Terraces in need of revitalization, said Huntsville’s Director of Community Development, Scott Erwin. “It didn’t make sense for them to go in and make cosmetic changes, but we need to do a whole transformation for the whole area.”

HUD just approved the city’s draft plan for the project. Now, the city is on a search for a developer. This will be a gradual, phased project, construction can take from five to eight years.

