Lawrence County murder suspect has first court appearance

By Madison Scarpino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The 21-year-old accused of murdering his friend in Lawrence County on Christmas Eve made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Timothy Dakota McCary is facing a capital murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hargrove.

Hargrove was the son of long-time commissioner Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle accident back in March.

“This family has been through a lot,” said Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett.

Jett says Hargrove and McCay were friends and says there were four people present during the alleged murder that took place around midnight. Jett says one of the witnesses gave information that was relayed to the sheriff’s office. The information led investigators to McCary’s house.

“As soon as they went inside they found Mr. Hargrove’s body, and it appeared he had died from a gunshot wound,” said Jett.

McCary was arrested days later. Jett says Hargrove’s body was undiscovered for around 16 hours.

“In this particular case, there’s not only two lives that just have been changed, but the family on both sides,” said Jett.

Jett says McCary is also being charged with robbery, which elevates his charge to capital murder. He says circumstances surrounding the alleged murder, are still under investigation.

“With any case, till we actually go to trial, it’s ongoing. But with a case like this, there’s a lot more work that goes on,” said Jett.

McCary is in the Lawrence County jail, waiting for his preliminary hearing.

