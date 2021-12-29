Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Huntsville Area Association Relators: available homes increasing for first time in 10 years

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We know North Alabama is thriving.

Huntsville is the largest city in Alabama, meaning more and more people are moving to the area, looking for that perfect home.

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, we talked with real estate agents to get their predictions for the new year.

“If current conditions remain, we see a strong market moving ahead.”

The real estate market in North Alabama doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, but we’re told the amount of available homes has increased for the first time in a decade.

That’s according to the CEO of Huntsville Area Association of Realtors. It’s evident in all the new developments popping up and more people listing their homes.

“We can’t predict the future, or give like a forecast, we’re really optimistic that we’ll see the market really at the beginning of next year have more options for those home buyers, especially focusing in on those first time home buyers, those folks relocating to the area will have plenty of options,” Josh McFall, CEO of Huntsville Area Association Relators said.

Let’s take a look back on the housing market in 2021. This year, about 15,850 homes sold across the Tennessee Valley.

That includes Limestone, Dekalb, Madison, Jackson, Marshall, Morgan & Lawrence Counties.

More than half of those homes were from Madison County.

In 2020, 16,975 homes were sold in North Alabama.

In Athens Limestone, the average sale price in 2021 was $340,000. There are currently 179 homes on the market, compared to 250 homes on the market this time in 2020.

In Dekalb County, the average price is $214,000. There are 81 homes on market, compared to 94 homes on market in 2020.

Jackson County has an average home price of $228,000. There are 76 homes on market, compared to 68 homes in 2020.

In Marshall County, the average price is $250,000 and there are 156 homes on the market, compared to 193 homes in 2020.

For Morgan and Lawrence counties combined, the average home price is going for $238,000. There are 174 homes on market, compared to 199 in 2020.

McFall says these trends show, the new year will start off strong.

“First quarter of 2022, out of the gate it will continue to be just as fast-paced as we’ve seen before, but we’re seeing a slow increase of inventory, which is helping to ease some of that burden.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

Latest News

House fire on county road 255 in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne community and co-workers come together to donate to 911 dispatcher after losing home in fire
Downtown Fort Payne
Fort Payne city council hires firm to work on economic growth plan
The University of North Alabama are excited about the opportunities this bill will bring to...
UNA police officer sues school for discrimination
(Source: WALB)
One man dead after Cullman County wreck