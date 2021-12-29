Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

Latest News

Broadway's "The Music Man," in which Jackman is currently starring, canceled performances until...
Hollywood Minute: Hugh Jackman has COVID
The type of flu circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease,...
Flu season returning to pre-pandemic levels, doctor says
Police believe this was a targeted but isolated incident, due to a previous disturbance...
Gunman who killed 3 Texas teens still at large
Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’