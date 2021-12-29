Fort Payne community and co-workers come together to donate to 911 dispatcher after losing home in fire

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) -After losing everything in a house fire last week, co-workers and community members are rallying together to help a Fort Payne 911 dispatcher and her daughter get back on their feet.

“I think the saddest thing for me is the sentimental things that I can’t replace, like my pictures of my daughter,” said Stephanie Herrin.

For 22 years, Herrin has gone above and beyond by serving the Fort Payne community as a 911 dispatcher.

On Thursday, she received a call about a house fire on county road 255, but this time it was her own house engulfed in flames.

“It was overwhelming, and I was scared, and maybe a little bit of panic set in, but when I finally came to the realization that it is was my house it sank in,” said Herrin.

Thankfully, Herrin and her 16-year-old daughter were not home during the fire. The house is a total loss but, within hours of the fire, her work family and community brought in donations to help.

“There is an office room now as we speak that has stuff in it that people dropping off donations daily. I was working two days ago, and a lady come in that wanted to bring money, and she was from out of state,” said Fort Payne Police Lt. David Barnes.

As for Herrin, she said she is thankful for the love and support from her work family, and community to help her on road to recovery.

“I want to tell everybody thank you. It means a lot, and it has truly touched my heart, and I’m going to continue to do my job to the best of my ability to serve my community,” said Herrin.

The Thin Line Support organization in Madison County has offered to pay for Herrin’s furniture once she finds a new home. Right now, she is staying with her parents.

The fire department is still working to find out what caused the fire.

