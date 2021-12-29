Fort Payne city council hires firm to work on economic growth plan

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help focus on economic growth and improve the community, the Fort Payne City Council approved a plan to bring in a company from Birmingham to help assist.

“We are very excited that the city wants to implement different things into our area, and it’s definitely needed,” said Jennifer Ledford.

Ledford is a resident of Fort Payne and a mother of three boys.

When she learned that the Fort Payne City Council had approved a resolution to create an intensive master plan to help with economic growth, she was excited.

She said the city could use more attractions catered to the youth besides sports.

“They play sports, but on the weekends when nothing is going on let’s have something for them to do like the bowling alley, skating rink, and open the movie theater for our youth to enjoy,” said Ledford.

The plan will be conducted by a firm out of Birmingham according to Fort Payne Mayor, Brian Baine.

He said it will consist of community input to help with future land use, economic development, transportation, infrastructure, housing, parks and recreation, sidewalk design, and supporting downtown businesses.

“We need more businesses downtown, and there is lots of potentials, but our local businesses maybe they can get back open like the theater which can bring people downtown,” said Marie Patterson.

Baine said the plan could take up to 14 months until it is finished.

