Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Fort Payne city council hires firm to work on economic growth plan

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help focus on economic growth and improve the community, the Fort Payne City Council approved a plan to bring in a company from Birmingham to help assist.

“We are very excited that the city wants to implement different things into our area, and it’s definitely needed,” said Jennifer Ledford.

Ledford is a resident of Fort Payne and a mother of three boys.

When she learned that the Fort Payne City Council had approved a resolution to create an intensive master plan to help with economic growth, she was excited.

She said the city could use more attractions catered to the youth besides sports.

“They play sports, but on the weekends when nothing is going on let’s have something for them to do like the bowling alley, skating rink, and open the movie theater for our youth to enjoy,” said Ledford.

The plan will be conducted by a firm out of Birmingham according to Fort Payne Mayor, Brian Baine.

He said it will consist of community input to help with future land use, economic development, transportation, infrastructure, housing, parks and recreation, sidewalk design, and supporting downtown businesses.

“We need more businesses downtown, and there is lots of potentials, but our local businesses maybe they can get back open like the theater which can bring people downtown,” said Marie Patterson.

Baine said the plan could take up to 14 months until it is finished.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries

Latest News

House fire on county road 255 in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne community and co-workers come together to donate to 911 dispatcher after losing home in fire
The University of North Alabama are excited about the opportunities this bill will bring to...
UNA police officer sues school for discrimination
(Source: WALB)
One man dead after Cullman County wreck
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Lawrence County murder suspect has first court appearance