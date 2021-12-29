Deals
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

File image of Nancy Worley
File image of Nancy Worley(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley, a prominent figure in Alabama politics and the former secretary of state, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by the Alabama Democratic Party, of which she served as chairwoman from 2013-2019.

While her cause of death is not yet confirmed, she was recently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness. Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed described her as “gravely ill.”

Worley served as Alabama’s secretary of state from 2003-2007.

A former educator, she also served two terms as president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983-1984 and again from 1995-1997.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reacted to the news with a tweet saying, “It was recently reported that former Sec. of State Nancy Worley was in poor health & I found out this afternoon that she has passed away. Even though we often disagreed on political issues I never doubted where her heart was or about her desire to serve the people of our state.”

