First Alert Weather Day: Strong and severe storms possible this evening

Buckle up, today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe storms later today.

Storms moved in overnight last night bringing heavy rain and will be with us on and off throughout the rest of the morning. These have increased the potential for some areas of flash flooding later today. Temperatures today will likely climb into the low 70s, which would again be a record. The warmer we get today, the stronger the storms are likely to be. While damaging wind is our primary threat today, we still will have the potential today for a few tornadoes. Flash flooding and hail could be possible as well. The worst of the storms is most likely to move into the Valley after 2 or 3 pm and last up to about 11pm to midnight tonight for northeast Alabama.

Overnight the boundary will finally pass through which will dry things out by mid to late morning Thursday. Temperatures will be dependent on the amount of sunshine we see, but we will likely be into the upper 60s and low 70s once again, and again could be close to tying a record. Wind will be breezy Thursday from the southwest. More rain and warm on the way for Friday ahead of another severe weather threat this weekend.

Saturday also brings us a threat at another round of strong and severe storms. We have put the First Alert out for Saturday into Sunday because of this. It is still early, but right now it looks as though all forms of severe weather will be possible as this moves in. We will have a much clearer look at the threat and a clearer timeline as we get closer to the weekend so keep checking back. Once the storm moves through, we will see a big drop in temperatures to start next week. Some spots may fall into the teens by early next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

