First Alert Weather day for severe weather this afternoon & tonight

First Alert Forecast
Wednesday Severe Threat
Wednesday Severe Threat(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. 

All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, large hail and tornadoes.  Please get your severe weather plan in action now and charge any mobile devices incase of power outages.  Storms will start to fire up as early as noon and will track north-northwest through the afternoon and evening.  Not to be overlooked is the threat of flash flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall and saturated soils from yesterday’s rainfall.  The severe weather threat will wrap up around midnight. 

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning before skies clear into the afternoon, highs will be warm again in the upper 60s.  Showers and storms will round out 2021 on Friday with highs in the 70s.  We are watching Saturday, New Year’s Day for another round of potential strong to severe thunderstorms.  Temperatures will plummet into the 40s by Sunday and Monday.

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Storm Threats
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
