Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
Storm Threats
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

Latest News

Left to right: Grace Barnes, Elaina Cook
Deputies searching for missing teens in Lincoln County
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
Adam Blake Stanley
Decatur man arrested on sexual abuse charge