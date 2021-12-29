Emergency siren down in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says one siren in its area is out of service.

EMA officials say the siren is located at Copeland Road and East Limestone Road. The siren will be out of service until parts and repairs can be made, according to the EMA.

Officials tell residents to not rely on outdoor warning sirens to sound during severe weather or tornado warnings you may not hear them indoors.

They say you should use a NOAA Weather Radio, local TV and Radio Stations to stay weather aware. You can learn how to set up your radio by following the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.