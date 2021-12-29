Deputies searching for missing teens in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teens Wednesday night.

12-year-old Grace Barnes and 13-year-old Elaina Cook are two teen girls that are currently missing, according to the LCSD. Deputies say Barnes is 5′4, 110 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings or workout pants.

Cook is described as 5′6, 115 pounds and brown hair.

The sheriff’s office told WAFF 48 the teens were last seen in the area of 176 Old Quick Road. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 931-433-9821 or call 911.

