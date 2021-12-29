Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Decatur Police searching for forgery suspects

The Decatur Police say it has arrested two people they say were involved in identity thefts.
The Decatur Police say it has arrested two people they say were involved in identity thefts.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department says it has opened an investigation into a forgery incident and they are asking for your help in locating two people they say are involved.

On October 6, 2021, DPD received a report from a local business about a forgery incident. The business reported 43 checks were forged and cashed at multiple financial institutions, totaling over $21,000 in losses, according to police.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified and issued warrants for six suspects. As of Wednesday, all but two were found the department says.

Jason Whitt, 40, and Gerald Kirby, 51, are the two suspects still wanted by Decatur Police. Whitt is wanted for identity theft and Kirby is wanted for first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of these suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

On December 11, Jeremy Chatmon, 37, was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,000 bond.

More than two weeks later on December 28, Alexsanya Collier, 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was also booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Storm Threats
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
New luxury apartment options available in Huntsville
New luxury apartments available in northwest Huntsville
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Today's Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather Day: The Impacts and Timeline of Today’s Severe Weather Threat
The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for...
Police searching for wanted suspect
Here's how you can prepare for severe weather today.
Have a severe weather plan
Huntsville Area Association Relators: available homes increasing for first time in 10 years