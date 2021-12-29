Decatur Police searching for forgery suspects

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department says it has opened an investigation into a forgery incident and they are asking for your help in locating two people they say are involved.

On October 6, 2021, DPD received a report from a local business about a forgery incident. The business reported 43 checks were forged and cashed at multiple financial institutions, totaling over $21,000 in losses, according to police.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified and issued warrants for six suspects. As of Wednesday, all but two were found the department says.

Jason Whitt, 40, and Gerald Kirby, 51, are the two suspects still wanted by Decatur Police. Whitt is wanted for identity theft and Kirby is wanted for first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of these suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

On December 11, Jeremy Chatmon, 37, was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,000 bond.

More than two weeks later on December 28, Alexsanya Collier, 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was also booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on $1,000 bond.

