Decatur man arrested on sexual abuse charge
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is behind bars Wednesday after officers received reports of a sexual assault on Christmas Eve.
According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Beltline Road in reference to a sexual assault investigation. Officers with DPD met with the victim and suspect once they arrived at the scene.
Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Adam Blake Stanley’s arrest. On Dec. 29 Stanley turned himself in and was taken into custody, according to DPD.
He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.
