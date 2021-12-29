Decatur man arrested on sexual abuse charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is behind bars Wednesday after officers received reports of a sexual assault on Christmas Eve.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Beltline Road in reference to a sexual assault investigation. Officers with DPD met with the victim and suspect once they arrived at the scene.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Adam Blake Stanley’s arrest. On Dec. 29 Stanley turned himself in and was taken into custody, according to DPD.

He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.

