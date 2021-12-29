Deals
Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3

Face Mask
Face Mask(WILX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will require face coverings - regardless of vaccination status - in all campus buildings and transportation services - effective January 3.

Auburn University asks that people wear their face coverings properly. The face covering should completely cover the nose and mouth - along with the side of your face.

All students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus to help mitigate the spread of the virus. 

To find a testing location near you, click here.

