Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered showers and storms will be developing throughout the day on Wednesday with the highest potential for severe storms between 4pm and Midnight. All forms of severe weather are possible, including a few tornadoes. The most widespread impact will likely come from isolated strong gusty winds that could exceed 50 mph, locally heavy rain, and significant lightning. Ahead of the stormy weather tomorrow we will continue to see periods of light to moderate rain pass through this evening. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible early Thursday and then again late Friday for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm until a strong cold front, sweeps through the area early Sunday. Ahead of this front we could see another round of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2″ on Wednesday with up to three inches of rain possible this weekend. Stay weather alert for the rest of the week. You can get additional information, including weather warnings, on our First Alert Weather app. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
Storm Threats
Storm Threats(none)
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Train equipment being removed from area of Thach Road in Elkmont
Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries

Latest News

48 First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
More warmth, wind, & rain today; First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe weather
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
More warmth, wind, & rain today; First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe weather
Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis 10 p.m. Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis 10 p.m. Forecast