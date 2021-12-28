Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered showers and storms will be developing throughout the day on Wednesday with the highest potential for severe storms between 4pm and Midnight. All forms of severe weather are possible, including a few tornadoes. The most widespread impact will likely come from isolated strong gusty winds that could exceed 50 mph, locally heavy rain, and significant lightning. Ahead of the stormy weather tomorrow we will continue to see periods of light to moderate rain pass through this evening. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible early Thursday and then again late Friday for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm until a strong cold front, sweeps through the area early Sunday. Ahead of this front we could see another round of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2″ on Wednesday with up to three inches of rain possible this weekend. Stay weather alert for the rest of the week. You can get additional information, including weather warnings, on our First Alert Weather app. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

