Scottsboro home considered a ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning fire destroyed a Scottsboro home on Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m. on December 28, fire officials responded to a report near the 1700 block of Veterans Drive. According to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus, one person lived in the home but was not injured in the fire. The Fire Chief says he believes the fire was started by an electric heater.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.