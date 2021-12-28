Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Scottsboro home considered a ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

Scene of Scottsboro house fire
Scene of Scottsboro house fire(Scottsboro Fire Chief)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning fire destroyed a Scottsboro home on Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m. on December 28, fire officials responded to a report near the 1700 block of Veterans Drive. According to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus, one person lived in the home but was not injured in the fire. The Fire Chief says he believes the fire was started by an electric heater.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Northrop Grumman wins huge government contract

Latest News

New luxury apartment options available in Huntsville
New luxury apartments available in northwest Huntsville
New mixed-income community coming to Lowe Mill area
New mixed-income community coming to Lowe Mill area
New luxury apartment options available in Huntsville
New luxury apartment options available in Huntsville
Calvin Muhammad
Hartselle man arrested on multiple charges after Christmas Eve foot chase