Police searching for alleged crab meat thieves

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of crab meat.

The two suspects stole $600 worth of crab meat from a Kroger in Madison, according to police.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to contact detectives at (256) 772-5619 or email jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov

