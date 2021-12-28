Deals
Police searching for alleged crab meat thieves

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of crab meat.

The two suspects stole $600 worth of crab meat from a Kroger in Madison, according to police.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to contact detectives at (256) 772-5619 or email jesse.scroggin@madisonal.gov

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

