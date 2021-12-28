New luxury apartments available in northwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New luxury apartments are now open in northwest Huntsville.

The Anthem Luxury Rental Apartments complex is just north of the MidCity district at 740 Plummer Rd.

The New York-based Kalikow Group and EYC Companies from North Carolina opened the new rental properties. They started leasing at the beginning of November. There are 415 apartments and cottages. There are one to three-bedroom apartments. The cottages include private porches, backyards and two-car garages.

Project leaders say over 100 people already live there. However, the backend is still under construction. They’re still finishing up some apartment buildings and one of the two pavilions that hold a clubhouse and a pool at the backend of the complex. They say it should be complete by fall 2022.

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom runs from $1,225 to $1,335 a month. This is reflective of the rising rent costs in Huntsville over the past few years. Developers say the cost is worth it. They say they have a lot of amenities and being near MidCity is a selling point.

EYC Company Project Manager Ellis Coleman says they expect that already growing area to be booming soon. “I think over a ten-year period that area is going to be great. It’s a little bit outside of the beaten path right now but that’s where we like to be.”

He says they first started looking into building this project back in 2008. He said the recession kept them away. Coleman says they came back ten years later to a fast-growing city. He says the firm is pretty strategic when it comes to choosing where to build apartments complexes. They often follow major plants. He says the upcoming Mazda Toyota plant was the deciding factor in choosing Huntsville for their latest development.

