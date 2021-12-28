More warmth, wind, & rain today; First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for severe weather

Happy Tuesday! We’re waking up to a gloomy morning across the Valley with plenty of clouds and warmth.

A warm and muggy start out there again this morning as most of us are waking to temperatures into the low 60s. Wind this morning is breezy once again, which is limiting any fog development, but we still have plenty of clouds. Wind will stay strong today, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 35 mph. We’ll likely see temperatures into the low to mid 70s, especially if we see some peaks of sunshine. There will be a few isolated and scattered showers through the middle of the day afternoon today, but it doesn’t look particularly impactful. Overnight there is a much better chance at showers and storms developing, bringing a wet start to Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong and severe storms during the mid-to-late afternoon and into the evening. Right now, the primary concern looks to be straight-line winds and heavy rain, but some large hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The timing for this looks to be between 4pm and midnight. Stay tuned as we will continue to update you with the very latest.

Saturday also brings us a threat at another round of strong and severe storms. We have put the First Alert out for Saturday into Sunday because of this. As of now, this threat looks like it may be a higher risk for those of us here in the Valley. We will have a much clearer look at the threat and a clearer timeline as we get closer to the weekend. Once the storm moves through, we will see a big drop in temperatures to start next week. Some spots may fall into the teens by early next week.

