Many hospitals seeing steady increase in COVID-19 inpatients in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 is on the rise once again.

The percentage of positive tests in Alabama has jumped from 8 percent, to almost 20 percent, in just one week.

“Last week there were not quite 400 confirmed COVID patients throughout the state of Alabama. Today there are 528, and that’s just in one week.”

Many hospitals across Alabama are seeing a steady increase in people hospitalized with COVID, but right now, it’s still at a manageable level.

Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association is concerned it won’t stay that way.

“The limiting factor isn’t necessarily the space, but it is the staff. And we’re a little worried that we’re not even as well positioned now as we were during the summer,” Howard said.

As of right now, Huntsville Hospital, Women and Children’s and Madison Hospital have a combined 57 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s up from 35 people just two weeks ago.

“It’s getting close to putting stress on the system. About 30 or so patients is ok. When it starts pushing 60, 80, 100, it starts putting a lot of stress on the system. For beds, and ER and surgery, and everything else needing those same beds,” Tracy Doughty said.

President of Huntsville Hospital Tracy Doughty says the average daily testing numbers at the Fever and Flu Clinic is up from 40 to 70 people a day.

But there is some good news. Not every hospital in North Alabama is seeing a spike in hospitalizations right now.

The interim CEO of Dekalb Regional Medical Center says this is their first day in months they’ve had zero COVID inpatients.

But even with no COVID-19 patients, the hospital is still stretched thin.

“A lot of our clinicians have left the field as a result of COVID. A lot of them are retired. We’re staffed adequately to take care of, but it is a struggle every day. I think we’re going to be like a lot of hospitals. It’ll be very difficult if we see the surge that we saw back in July and August,” Bob Moore, CEO of Dekalb Regional Medical Center said.

