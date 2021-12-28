Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train derailed from a track in Limestone County on Tuesday morning, according to Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.

The incident happened on December 28 at Thach Road. An official with the Limestone County EMA says that two cars from the train ended up off of the tracks, but they did not overturn.

It is not specified what the cars were carrying. The train track was damaged after the derailment.

No one was injured in this incident.

