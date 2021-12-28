Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Limestone County train derailment causes minor issues, no injuries

A train derailment occurred.
A train derailment occurred.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shanika Wright
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train derailed from a track in Limestone County on Tuesday morning, according to Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.

The incident happened on December 28 at Thach Road. An official with the Limestone County EMA says that two cars from the train ended up off of the tracks, but they did not overturn.

It is not specified what the cars were carrying. The train track was damaged after the derailment.

No one was injured in this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a more than four year...
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Northrop Grumman wins huge government contract

Latest News

Many hospitals seeing steady increase in COVID-19 inpatients in Alabama
Arson investigation underway after trailer destroyed in fire
City of Huntsville to debut yearlong public information series
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash