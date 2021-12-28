Hartselle man arrested on multiple charges after Christmas Eve foot chase
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on multiple charges following a foot chase on Christmas Eve.
On December 24, Calvin Muhammad, Jr. was taken into custody at a house on Halbrooks Road in Hartselle. According to a spokesperson from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to execute multiple arrest warrants on Muhammad when he tried to flee on foot.
The 37-year-old was arrested on the following charges:
- Attempting to elude
- Failure to Appear: Possession of Marijuana 1st
- Failure to Appear: Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
- Failure to Appear: Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Failure to Appear: Child Support (three charges)
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail.
