Hartselle man arrested on multiple charges after Christmas Eve foot chase

Calvin Muhammad
Calvin Muhammad(Morgan County Jail View)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested on multiple charges following a foot chase on Christmas Eve.

On December 24, Calvin Muhammad, Jr. was taken into custody at a house on Halbrooks Road in Hartselle. According to a spokesperson from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to execute multiple arrest warrants on Muhammad when he tried to flee on foot.

The 37-year-old was arrested on the following charges:

  • Attempting to elude
  • Failure to Appear: Possession of Marijuana 1st
  • Failure to Appear: Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Failure to Appear: Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
  • Failure to Appear: Child Support (three charges)

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

