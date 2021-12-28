Deals
Family pleading for help to find person who hit and killed daughter

From left, Evans and Laura Maryon sit together with their daughter, Lori Avery.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence family is pleading with the community for help in finding out who the driver was who hit their daughter earlier this month. The family spoke to our news partners at the Times Daily and opened up the pain her tragic death brought the family this Christmas.

Lori Lynne Avery was killed on December 20 while walking along the southbound stretch of Chisholm Road. Authorities are seeking information that will lead to finding out the identity of the driver of the vehicle that struck her.

Avery’s parents, Laura and Evans Maryon, spent Christmas at their North Carolina home, where Laura Maryon wrote a message to the public.

“Christmas Magic was in the air when a knock on the door changed everything,” the message reads. “A sheriff’s officer sheepishly gave us the news that a hit-and-run driver had taken the life of our daughter as she walked home from work at 5 o’clock p.m. one week ago.

“We were blindsided. Our daughter was loved beyond measure. She had red hair and twinkling blue eyes. She lived life with passion and on her terms. She was my cheerleader and my heart is broken. Surely someone saw, heard or knows something about this tragedy. Please come forward and help us bring justice to this crime scene. For everyone else it is a news item, but to our family it is our life. We need peace and our daughter, sister and friend deserves justice.”

Unfortunately, the family said they have very little information on the tragedy.

If you would like to read the family’s full message, you can head to our partner’s website here.

