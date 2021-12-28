Deals
City of Huntsville to debut yearlong public information series

By Kelli McShane
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will soon debut “Your Life, Your Huntsville.”

It is a yearlong public information series designed to create a discussion while keeping the community informed about important city topics.

To help kick it all off, City Council President John Meredith will host a monthly forum at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the 1st Floor Chambers of City Hall.

The events will be open to the public, broadcast, and streamed live on HuntsvilleAL.gov/HSVTV.

Each forum will feature a predetermined topic and real-time interviews with city officials.

For the first event on Tuesday, Jan. 4, leaders will discuss HuntsvilleAL.gov and how the public can better navigate the website.

“The goal with these monthly forums is to create a space where citizens can learn how their municipal government works and ask relevant questions,” Meredith said. “We hope these meetings will bring more clarity about how critical government processes work and serve as a bridge between the public and City leaders.”

Additional forums will be held on the following dates at 4 p.m.:

  • Feb. 1, 2022
  • March 1, 2022
  • April 5, 2022
  • May 3, 2022
  • June 7, 2022
  • July 5, 2022
  • Aug. 2, 2022
  • Sept. 6, 2022
  • Oct. 4, 2022

