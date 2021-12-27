Wednesday’s Alabama A&M women’s basketball game canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday’s Alabama A&M women’s basketball game at Nicholls State scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 has been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program.

The decision to cancel the game aligns with both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Alabama A&M COVID-19 procedures.

Officials did not confirm any positive COVID-19 cases among players or staff.

The Bulldogs are next slated to travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Jan. 3 for their SWAC opener.

