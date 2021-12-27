Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Alabama A&M women’s basketball game canceled

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball(Alabama A&M Athletics)
By Kelli McShane
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday’s Alabama A&M women’s basketball game at Nicholls State scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 has been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program.

The decision to cancel the game aligns with both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Alabama A&M COVID-19 procedures.

Officials did not confirm any positive COVID-19 cases among players or staff.

The Bulldogs are next slated to travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Jan. 3 for their SWAC opener.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Sheriff’s office release identities of murder-suicide victims
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Deputies arrest, charge man with capital murder
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID
The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s...
COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs
A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
Nick Saban has confirmed his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach are quarantining...
Saban says coordinator, line coach positive for COVID-19