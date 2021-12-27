Deals
Warm, foggy, & gloomy start to the week; First Alert for Wednesday

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Happy Monday! We’re in the final week of 2021 and it is going to be an active one.

We’re waking up to areas of fog throughout the Valley this morning. Temperatures are into upper 50s and low 60s, which is way above normal for this time of year. The final week of the year will be a warm and wet one, but today will only be on the warm side. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 70s with plenty of clouds. There will be a breezy south wind as well, gusting up to 25 mph. There may be a few sprinkles or showers, but it should mainly just be gloomy.

Most of the focus is on Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday. The First Alert is out for strong storm potential across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. At this point, our primary concerns will be strong straight-line wind gusts and heavy rainfall. We will have a clearer idea about this threat as we get closer so keep checking back for the very latest. Nonetheless, it will be a warm, windy, and wet end to the week and year. Rain chances stick with us into the weekend with another chance at some storms as we begin the new year.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

