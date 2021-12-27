Deals
Warm and breezy Tuesday; First Alert for Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening with the breezy winds subsiding after sunset.

Scattered rain remains possible overnight with muggy lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and breezy day with highs reaching the lower 70s yet again, scattered rain will be possible off and on through the day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Wind gusts on Tuesday will be between 20-30 miles per hour.

The First Alert is out for Wednesday for the threat of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms producing gusty straight-line winds. This window for potential strong to severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay warm in the low 70s for Thursday and Friday with rain showers possible both days.

A strong cold front will push through on New Year’s Day Saturday that could bring another round of severe thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest updates regarding Saturday’s severe weather threat.

